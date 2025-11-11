Semi-truck knocks down power poles in neighborhood near 36th Avenue and Butler

PHOENIX — Crews are working to clean up power poles that were knocked over by a semi-truck in a Phoenix neighborhood.

On Tuesday afternoon, Phoenix police were called to a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Butler Drive, between Dunlap and Northern avenues, for a crash.

When crews arrived, they found multiple power lines and poles down in the area, as well as a semi-truck that hit them.

There were no other vehicles involved and no reported injuries.

The area is closed while SRP and Phoenix Fire crews make sure everything is safe.

About 40 customers in the area are without power.

Everyone is cautioned to avoid the area until further notice.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

