Remote workers find new home on cruise ships, sparking lifestyle shift

PHOENIX — A growing number of people are choosing to live on cruise ships, moving from port to port, to combat the increase in the traditional day-to-day cost of living.

This lifestyle choice is also becoming popular among workers who seek to maximize their experiences and find value in their lifestyle while traveling the world.

"Now there are a lot more people like us that are remote workers that are looking for ways to basically maximize their dollar or maximize their adventure and find value in their lifestyle," said Christianne Klein, who is currently living on a cruise ship with her family.

The Klein family, consisting of Christianne, her husband, and their six-year-old daughter, are on a 60-day cruise ship experiment, living, working, and exploring the world. HR adviser Steve Degnan compares this new lifestyle to RV living, advising people to carefully consider their expenses and check with their employers before making the switch.

As more people explore this unconventional way of living, it remains to be seen how sustainable and popular it will become in the long term.

