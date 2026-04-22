Phoenix Union student artists to have work displayed at Heard Museum 

PHOENIX — Celebrating the youngest (and some of the most talented) artists among us is the goal behind the Phoenix Union High School District Student Art Show.

On Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, student artists will have their masterpieces on display. The event is free and open to the public.

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke to Maryvale High School art teacher Chad Knapp about what this opportunity means to his students.

"It's a sense of pride and accomplishment," explains Mr. Knapp. "It's only two students per teacher, so it's the best of the best."

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