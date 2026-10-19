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Phoenix police investigate homicide after woman found injured beneath vehicle in backyard

Kiersten Fabiani, 61, died October 18 after officers found her with severe injuries beneath a vehicle at a north Phoenix residence. No suspect has been identified.
Phoenix Police
ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a woman found severely injured beneath a vehicle in a backyard died 10 days later.

Officers first responded to a call of an injured person near 40th Street and Greenway Road on October 8, 2026, at approximately 11:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found Kiersten Fabiani, 61, in the backyard of a home underneath a vehicle. She had sustained severe injuries and was unable to speak with police about what happened.

Fabiani was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she died 10 days later.

Investigators determined her injuries were consistent with an assault. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are actively working to identify and locate a suspect, but no suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

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