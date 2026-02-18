Fire breaks out at Phoenix Dream Center overnight

PHOENIX — A fire broke out at the Phoenix Dream Center, a Phoenix nonprofit that helps people in need, overnight.

Crews were called to the facility near 35th and Grand avenues around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire.

Phoenix Fire Department says that when they arrived, smoke was pouring from the first floor of the five-story building, and a large fire was quickly spreading.

Crews were able to knock down the flames, and there are no reports of any injuries among victims or firefighters. However, the extent of the damage to the building is still being assessed.

The Phoenix Dream Center provides life recovery programs for people struggling with addiction, homelessness, and other crises.

ABC15 spoke with Phoenix Dream Center staffers early Wednesday morning, who said the fire caused the most damage to the cafe area of the building, and none of the residences were impacted.

A community assistance program is on scene to help, and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.