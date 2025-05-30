Rachel Hansen case approaching three years, still no answers

GILBERT, AZ — Next week marks three years since Rachel Hansen was killed.

She was 19 years old when she was shot and killed inside her gated Gilbert apartment on June 4, 2022. Years later, there have still been no arrests.

But Hansen's parents have a new hope after talking with the Gilbert Police Department just this week.

"Unbelievable and also exhausting," said Kim Hansen as she talked about the three-year mark approaching.

"We continue to do every podcast, every interview, everything we possibly can for Rachel," said Kim.

She said that was their commitment to their daughter. Despite the family's efforts, she finds there are still people who don't know about Rachel's case.

"I've gone over and spoken to people in the area, and some are frankly shocked that something so horrible could happen in our town," said private investigator Justin Yentes.

He started helping the Hansens with Rachel's case about a year ago.

The teen's family is also starting a rescue in Rachel's honor. So far, they said, they've helped over three hundred dogs while sharing Rachel's story.

"I always ask, have you heard of Rachel’s case?" said Kim. "Do you know the rescue is named this? And I would say more than 50 percent of the time, people are not aware.

The last year brought the release of body camera video from that June 2022 night and an over 300-page Gilbert Police report. Both are serving as pieces of the puzzle for Yentes. He said he has tried to work with Gilbert police as much as possible, calling it a "positive partnership".

"As I’ve been going through doing my work, if I find something that I can’t verify that they have, I’ve sent it off to them," said Yentes. "And let them know if you guys don’t have this, this is what I’ve got."

Rachel's family is more positive when it comes to the investigation after meeting with the police this week.

"There was a period of time where things were really quiet, and that was very concerning," said Kim.

But she told ABC15 the department has been reaching out and actively working on the case.

"They are actually coming to our home, and sitting at our table, and talking to us about what’s going on, and what they are doing," said Kim. "So we are very hopeful."

Even with a new sense of hope, they still don’t have answers despite a $15,000 Silent Witness reward.

Yentes feels confident Rachel will have a conclusion.

"I think they are getting closer I’m very hopeful," said Todd.