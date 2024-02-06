PXU overhauls student travel policies following drowning death of football player

PHOENIX — Months after the drowning death of a teen during a trip by the school, the Phoenix Union High School District changed its student field trip policies.

In July 2023, 15-year-old Christopher Hampton died after drowning in Show Low Lake while at a preseason football camp with his teammates. According to police reports, six coaches drove a team of 41 football players to the lake to swim in the lake following camp that day.

The report said Hampton and a teammate swam out to a buoy. When the teammates went back to shore, Hampton told him he would swim back a little bit after. Coaches told investigators they didn’t see him swimming.

“Christopher’s family is grieving and he should still be alive today,” said Benjamin Taylor, the attorney representing Hampton’s family.

Taylor feels the district’s new policies are “a little bit too late.”

“These policies should have been approved earlier,” Taylor said. “But even with the policies in place, you have coaches that need to follow the policies.”

Last week, the governing board for the Phoenix Union High School District voted unanimously to overhaul its field trip and student travel protocols. The previous policy on student field trips was only two paragraphs long. While it stated that all field trips must be specifically approved by the district superintendent, there aren’t as many details.

However, after the overhaul, the student travel protocols ended up being eight pages long. The new protocols specifically detail the student-adult ratios, who to report to in an emergency as well as outlined prohibited activities. Those include rock climbing, zip lining, scuba diving as well as swimming among others. It also states that it’s only allowed if it is related to an AIA-sanctioned sport or competition and that all water activities must have prior approval from district administration.

“I know this was a very needed policy change. Very grateful it’s on the agenda for approval,” PXU Board Member Jennifer Hernandez said in the January board meeting during the policy’s first reading. None of the board members who unanimously voted to adopt the policy on February 1 gave any explanations before voting.

However, Taylor continued to say coaches still need to follow the protocols and policies, which he said they did not do during Hampton’s trip.

Photos provided by first responders at the lake showed a sign that stated swimming was not allowed. A coach from the local high school in Show Low also told police he warned the Cesar Chavez High coaches to not go to the lake and swim.

Body camera footage released from that tragic summer day showed the distress as they searched for Hampton.

“They trust us with their kids,” a coach told an officer over body camera footage.

Police records also showed that Hampton’s mother had told coaches her son couldn’t swim.

“He died too young. No students should die this young. This could’ve been prevented if the coaches would have followed directions,” Taylor said.

Hampton’s family filed a $50 million notice of claim. It has not yet turned into a formal lawsuit. The Phoenix Union High School District previously told ABC15 that it does not comment on pending litigation.

Since Hampton’s death, the athletic director and head coach both resigned.

ABC15 also asked the district if these new policies were created specifically because of Hampton’s death. The district sent a statement:

"This year, the District’s systems improvement team came together to review and adjust the PXU’s field trip and travel policy and procedures. PXU regularly reviews and revises our processes and procedures connected to all school-related business. This practice is connected to our commitment to continuous improvement to best serve our students, staff, and community."