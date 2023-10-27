Family of teen who drowned in Show Low files $50M notice of claim

The family of a Valley high school student who drowned in a Show Low-area lake while on a football trip has filed a notice of claim against Phoenix Union High School District, Show Low and state officials, and more.

The document filed earlier this week states that Christopher Hampton was “placed in particularized danger, and that danger caused his death" when the incident occurred in July 2023.

Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's previous coverage of this story.

Hampton, who was a 15-year-old student at Cesar Chavez High School in Phoenix Union High School District, was at the lake during a football camp in the area. The team is said to have visited the lake after the camp ended.

“It is difficult to imagine more careless behavior by adults tasked with ensuring the safety of minors, than herding them into a dangerous mountain lake with zero supervision and zero safety measures,” the notice of claim states.

It also states that Show Low and other state officials are “well aware that large groups of kids go swimming in the lake despite dangerous conditions,” also alleging signage failures.

Earlier this month, a medical examiner determined that Hampton's drowning was accidental.

The school's athletic director and football coaches who were on the trip were placed on leave during the investigation.

The document says the family and estate are asking for $50 million in punitive damages to resolve the claims.

ABC15 has reached out to school and city officials for comment and will include those statements if they are provided.

Read the full notice of claim here.