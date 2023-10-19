Report: Phoenix high school football player's drowning was 'accidental'

PHOENIX — A medical examiner has confirmed that the drowning of a Cesar Chavez High School football player earlier this year was accidental.

ABC15 obtained records Thursday regarding the death of Christopher Hampton, who died at Show Low Lake in July.

The 15-year-old was at the lake during a football camp in the area and the team reportedly visited the lake after the camp ended.

The school's athletic director and all football coaches who were on the trip remain on leave during the investigation.

The medical examiner's report says toxicology testing for alcohol and drugs came back negative.

“The death was classified as an accident and attributed to freshwater drowning,” the report states.

