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President Donald Trump to visit Bullhead City ahead of midterm elections

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BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — President Donald Trump is expected to visit Bullhead City on Wednesday, Oct. 14, his second visit to the city ahead of midterm elections this November, Bullhead City announced Friday.

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The president will be visiting Mohave County and the Colorado River Valley at noon, according to Superintendent Rich Lettman, representing District 2.

Trump will arrive at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport on the new Air Force One.

The White House has yet to release information on the visit.

This is a developing story. We will continue updating this article with the latest details.

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