Police search for suspect, one person dead, another seriously injured in north Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is dead, another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in north Phoenix Saturday.

It happened near I-17 and Thunderbird Road just after 3:30 p.m.

Officials say one person was found dead at the scene. The other person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect and "checking evidence that will help identify what led to the shooting."

Thunderbird Road is closed as police searches the area.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.