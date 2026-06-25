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Police search for suspect after shooting at Phoenix apartment leaves man in critical condition

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19th Ave/Glendale Ave GSW
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PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after being shot at his apartment in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting at 19th and Glendale avenues just before 3:30 a.m.

Officers say the man answered his door and was shot by an adult male suspect, who then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or go to Silentwitness.org. You can remain anonymous.

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