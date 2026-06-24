Plan ahead: St. Mary's Food Bank locations in Phoenix, Surprise to close from July 1-3

PHOENIX — St. Mary’s Food Bank says two of its locations will be closed at the beginning of July, and families should plan ahead.

The Phoenix Neighborhood Food Center (3131 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix) and Surprise Neighborhood Food Center (13050 W. Elm St., Surprise) will be closed from Wednesday, July 1, through Friday, July 3.

They will reopen with normal business hours on Monday, July 6.

St. Mary’s says the closure is due to the installation and setup of a new computer system, which will help them track food.

The organization says it is seeing nearly 10,000 families per week, so they are urging people in need to visit both locations through Tuesday, June 30, to get food resources.

If you need additional food resources, here are some free and low-cost meal options provided by schools and community centers, and other organizations helping fight hunger around the state.