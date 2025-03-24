Phoenix's Edison Elementary School is asking the community to donate to its library

PHOENIX — Edison Elementary School in Phoenix is hoping to start a new chapter in its library and they need your help to pull it off.

They need everything from books, stuffed animals, shelves, tables, chairs, artwork, and even someone who may be interested in painting a mural to liven up the blank walls.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti was at Edison, part of the Phoenix Elementary School District, back in November for an event called, "Kids at Hope Day." While he was there, he listened to school leaders saying they wanted to help their library live up to its potential.

For fourth-grade Edison student Penny Robles, every page is like an escape.

"After you read that full sentence, you can just imagine what it's like there," explains Penny.

Chapter books, Nancy Drew, even Dr. Seuss — Penny enjoys all of them, but more than anything, she's fallen in love with the environment Edison's library creates for her and the more than 500 other students who go to school there.

"When they open up a new book, that's my most favorite part," explains Virginia Lopez, or as her students call her, "Miss Virginia."

For Miss Virginia, getting to see that spark on a daily basis is truly what she treasures most.

Although the library already serves as a hub and headquarters for so many things, Miss Virginia believes it could provide even more benefits to students if it could only be "spruced" up a little bit.

"It's kind of like a big family room here at Edison," says Miss Virginia. "When I have groups of 20-30, it's kind of hard."

Edison is also one of the most diverse schools in the Valley; 22 languages are spoken across the Phoenix Elementary School District.

"This school has kids from all over the world. I would love to have a book that is part of their world too so they can come here and feel a piece of their home here as well."

Seeing how much their community is invested in them and their success, Miss Virginia says, would not only send a positive message but also demonstrate just how much her students are cared for and believed in.

"It would let them know their community cares. They care about their education, about their reading, and their future."

What's needed:



Books (all ages and languages)

Stuffed animals

Puppets

Tables

Chairs

Shelves

Posters & artwork

Local artist who can paint a mural

To contact the school, call 602-257-3848 to arrange your donation.