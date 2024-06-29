Phoenix Zoo mourning the loss of African lion Boboo

PHOENIX — Phoenix Zoo staff and visitors are mourning the loss of one of the fiercest animals at the zoo

Zoo officials announced Saturday that African Lion Boboo had been euthanized.

The 8-year-old lion had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Zoo officials added that the cancer was so aggressive, that just last month Boboo showed no signs of illness during an annual exam.

Boboo first came to the Phoenix Zoo in 2019 from the Columbus Zoo.

Another lion, Zuri, had just given birth to Boboo's first litter of cubs. Zoo officials say the mom and two cubs are "doing very well and exceeding expectations with their growth."