Phoenix Union Board could vote to bring back school resource officers

PHOENIX — In March, Phoenix Union High School District's student safety committee recommended that the board bring back school resource officers (SROs). On Thursday, the Governing Board is to make its vote.

Prior to the vote, the public got one more chance to speak. In all 74 people signed up to speak to the board.

Video in the player above includes previous coverage on the safety committee's decision to bring back School Resource Officers to Phoenix Union campuses.

"We are not gun experts. We are not drug experts. We can't even handle human trafficking," said Vanessa Jimenez, who served on the student safety committee. "That is why we need them there. The response time is extremely important."

"The Phoenix Police Department, right now, is being investigated by the Department of Justice. They have a long history and long culture of police violence," said Viri Hernandez, who is against bringing back SROs and has attended several of the committee meetings.

"We didn't have time to honestly have conversations with each other about what the solutions are to the issues," he said.

The district removed SROs back in 2020.

Discussions to bring back SROs began following incidents in 2022 at Central High School and Betty Fairfax High School.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old was arrested for reportedly having a gun on campus at Betty Fairfax High School.

The state superintendent said on Wednesday that there is $50 million in state funding that could go toward an SRO in every district.