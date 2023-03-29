In final safety committee meeting, Phoenix Union HS District could bring back school resource officers

PHOENIX — School safety continues to be at the forefront for many parents this week, especially after the tragedy in Nashville. The Phoenix Union High School District’s safety committee will have its final meeting Wednesday night, trying to figure out whether or not they should recommend bringing back school resource officers on campus.

Phoenix Union did not renew its contract with the Phoenix Police Department in 2020, wanting to go a different direction with its safety measures. The money they used for the agreement with the police ended up going toward developing other school safety measures and safety teams.

The governing board ended up commissioning a safety committee in the beginning of the 2022/23 school year to look at school safety and the district’s relationship with the Phoenix Police Department.

The group, full of parents, students and staff members from all parts of Phoenix, has met several times over the last seven months. They went through school safety data, talked with some Phoenix police officers and gathered feedback from community members to figure out what’s best.

Renee Dominguez, who has a student with the district and is part of the committee, told ABC15 she wants to have school resource officers.

“Phoenix being such a big metropolitan area, I feel we need on our campuses, a school resource officer at every single campus. Or if we have to compromise, at least at the more larger schools that are known to have issues,” she said.

Katie Gipson-Mclean, the chair of the safety committee, thinks otherwise.

While many different committee members have opinions of their own, it will take some time for them to come up with a recommendation Wednesday night.

“I’m not of the opinion that SROs are necessary if we have all the other wraparound services implemented effectively and adequately,” she said.

The committee is slated to meet for five hours Wednesday night, and their recommendations will then be taken to the board to consider in April. It will ultimately be up to the governing board to make a decision in consideration of the research and recommendation of the committee.