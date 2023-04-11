Gun found on campus at Betty H. Fairfax High School, adult student arrested

LAVEEN, AZ — A 19-year-old student has been arrested for reportedly having a gun on campus in Laveen.

Phoenix police responded to Betty H. Fairfax High School last Friday for a student disturbance.

When officers arrived, a school staff member informed them they had searched the backpack of a 19-year-old student and located a gun inside.

At that point, an off-duty School Security Officer arrived and took over the investigation. The student was arrested and booked into jail for possession of a firearm on school property.

No other details have been released.

Phoenix Union High School District said: "We are grateful to those who reported this safety concern to trusted adults, and to our staff for working quickly to ensure everyone’s safety."

