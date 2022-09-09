Central High School on lockdown as police investigate; no reports of related injuries

PHOENIX — Central High School is on lockdown as police investigate a "fight and possible popping sounds nearby."

Police initially received reports of shots fired but have not yet found any evidence that a shooting took place at the school.

VIDEO: Phoenix Police provide an update on Central High School lockdown situation.

One person was taken to a hospital with a hand injury and three others were treated for heat-related illnesses, none of which were related to the incident, police said.

Xavier, Brophy, and the Coding Academy were also placed on lockdown as a precaution during the time of the incident.

All buildings and classrooms have been cleared at Central High. Students are being escorted to Central and Glenrosa to be picked up by parents.

The FIRST group of kids are coming out now after being on lockdown at Central High School



Parents have been waiting nearly two hours now. pic.twitter.com/RvqvmgZKhX — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) September 9, 2022

Parents can meet their children who made it off campus prior to the lockdown at Steele Indian School Park.

The Phoenix Police Department says Phoenix Fire and the Department of Homeland Security are assisting with the investigation.

Edwin, a Central High School 11th grader, tells me he jumped a fence, ran a mile away from the school after he heard gunshots.



He’s now safe with his mom and older brother. His younger brother is still inside the school. @PhoenixPolice say no reports of injuries. | @abc15 pic.twitter.com/4gOSBBsvV8 — Christine Stanwood (@stanwoodreports) September 9, 2022

