Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Central High School on lockdown as police investigate; no reports of related injuries

Central High School in Phoenix is on lockdown after reports of a fight and "popping sounds" on campus.
Central High School.png
Central High School.png
Posted at 12:45 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 17:31:26-04

PHOENIX — Central High School is on lockdown as police investigate a "fight and possible popping sounds nearby."

Police initially received reports of shots fired but have not yet found any evidence that a shooting took place at the school.

VIDEO: Phoenix Police provide an update on Central High School lockdown situation.

Police give update on lockdown at Central High School in Phoenix

One person was taken to a hospital with a hand injury and three others were treated for heat-related illnesses, none of which were related to the incident, police said.

Xavier, Brophy, and the Coding Academy were also placed on lockdown as a precaution during the time of the incident.

All buildings and classrooms have been cleared at Central High. Students are being escorted to Central and Glenrosa to be picked up by parents.

Parents can meet their children who made it off campus prior to the lockdown at Steele Indian School Park.

The Phoenix Police Department says Phoenix Fire and the Department of Homeland Security are assisting with the investigation.

Stick with ABC15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!