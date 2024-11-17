Phoenix school district postpones high school play about LGBTQ hate crime, students devastated

PHOENIX, AZ — Students at Cesar Chavez High School spent three months preparing to perform The Laramie Project, but just hours before the scheduled opening, the school’s administration postponed the production due to the "seriousness of the play's content."

The play tells the story of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old gay college student whose 1998 murder in Laramie, Wyoming, became a defining moment in the fight against hate crimes.

"It's technically a pretty tough piece to produce, because there are lots and lots of characters, so most of the students were acting multiple parts. And just in terms of getting that quality of theater out of a group of high school students, it is dazzling, and the kids themselves were wonderful," said Cesar Chavez High School English teacher Whitney Johnson.

Many of Johnson's students are in the play and she went to see the preview of the production Thursday night.

"I'm not exaggerating when I say they moved me to tears. I was sobbing by the end of the play because it was so powerful," Johnson said.

But on the afternoon of opening night, Johnson says the students were told they would not be performing Friday night as planned. Johnson said at the moment the cast believed the play had been shut down completely and were devastated.

"They were very upset. There were tears," Johnson recalled.

In a letter to theater parents and ABC15, a Phoenix Union High School district spokesperson explained the decision, citing the emotional responses to the play’s preview as a reason for the postponement.

"Tonight’s play, the Laramie Project, has been postponed due to the need for additional time to better prepare our audience and the public for the seriousness of the play’s content. We understand that our students should have opportunities to engage in real-world topics and social justice through art forms, dialogue, community service, and other informative and supportive avenues. After last night’s sneak preview, we learned that some additional measures and partnerships need to take place to support our community’s emotional responses to this dramatic performance," the letter stated.

The note went on to say, "We understand that the play is an important educational experience, and we believe that it has the potential to foster meaningful conversations and deep reflection. We also must ensure that it is presented thoughtfully and that those who attend are aware of the sensitive topics presented in the play in advance."

Johnson believes the administration acted with good intentions, noting that The Laramie Project uses strong language and addresses difficult topics like hate crimes.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

However, she says the students had a version without some of the explicit language ready to go, had discussed the play with school administrators before beginning rehearsal and each cast member received parental approval to be in the show.

Johnson said this may be an instance where adults may be more traumatized by the language and theme than the students.

"The play is about a hate crime. The play is about hate speech. Our students all have social media. They all encounter hate speech pretty much every day," Johnson explained. "Bullies are a reality in their lives. Part of the reason the kids felt so strongly about performing this play is that hate speech is a reality in their lives."

She said she and other adults regularly teach students to do the right thing even when it's hard and stand up for themselves.

Therefore, it was hard for some of the students to understand why they were being told to not put on a show that explores heavy themes.

"Perception is reality. The perception that the students had in this case was that they were standing up and that when they stood up, they were told to sit back down and be quiet, and that hurt them," she said.

Despite the postponement, Johnson remains hopeful that the students will have the opportunity to share their work soon. The district has assured the community that updates will be provided on new performance dates and any additional context for the production.

For now, the students at Cesar Chavez High School await their chance to tell a story they believe needs to be heard.

The full letter from the school can be read below.

"Dear Theatre Families,

Tonight’s play, the Laramie Project, has been postponed due to the need for additional time to better prepare our audience and the public for the seriousness of the play’s content. We understand that our students should have opportunities to engage in real-world topics and social justice through art forms, dialogue, community service, and other informative and supportive avenues. After last night’s sneak preview, we learned that some additional measures and partnerships need to take place to support our community’s emotional responses to this dramatic performance.

As part of our commitment to creating a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment for all students, we would like to take this opportunity to thoroughly communicate and provide clarity around supporting all the diverse backgrounds and perspectives in our community. This postponement will also allow our staff to provide appropriate and available resources and supports for participants and audience members processing the content.

We will work closely with our theatre department to make necessary adjustments and ensure transparency with all families about the explored themes. Additionally, we will provide parents and guardians with a detailed description of the sensitive content and topics covered in the play so that parents and guardians can decide whether they would like their student(s) to attend.

We understand that the play is an important educational experience, and we believe that it has the potential to foster meaningful conversations and deep reflection. We also must ensure that it is presented thoughtfully and that those who attend are aware of the sensitive topics presented in the play in advance.

We will keep you updated on the new performance dates and any additional information related to the content. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me. We appreciate your support as we educate our community through performance and responsibly meet their personal, social, and emotional needs.

Thank you for your continued support of the Chavez Theatre Arts Program."