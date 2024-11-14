Phoenix Scholar House, giving single parents a second chance, breaks ground in Phoenix 

PHOENIX — There will soon be a new place for single parents in the Valley working to make ends meet.

Construction is underway for the Phoenix Scholar House, an affordable housing complex that will serve over 50 families near SR 51 and Thomas Road.

Robyn Julien is the CEO of Save the Family, a nonprofit partnering with the project. It will follow the national Family Scholar Housing model, supporting single parents while they pursue a higher education.

Save the Family Foundation of Arizona and Brinshore Development held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the new complex.

Maria Wilson spoke at the Phoenix groundbreaking event on Wednesday. Her inspiring story starts with a challenging time in her life that led her to the Scholar House, which helped her get back on her feet and thrive. She has since been able to become a successful attorney and plays an important role in the Family Scholar House organization.