Phoenix Rescue Mission needs donations to fill Easter baskets

PHOENIX — Easter is less than two weeks out, but not all families might be able to afford the holiday's traditions this year.

Phoenix Rescue Mission is working to fill hundreds of Easter baskets to give to families in need in our community this weekend, but they're still a few hundred short.

They're looking for donations of toys and treats or whole premade baskets, as well as nonperishable food items, hygiene items, and household cleaning items.

Easter baskets should include:



Easter grass

Candy (no chocolate)

Candy-filled plastic eggs

Children’s books and Bibles

Coloring books & crayons

Small stuffed animals

Small toys

They need donations by Wednesday, April 9. Donations can be dropped off from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at PRM's warehouse: 2515 N 34th Dr., Phoenix, AZ, 85009.

The nonprofit will then be hosting an Easter Giveaway Event on Saturday, April 12, during which nearly 500 families will receive 1,000 Easter baskets, hygiene kits, and cleaning supplies.