Phoenix police officer fired after 'out-of-policy' shooting in 2022

PHOENIX, AZ — A Phoenix police officer has been fired after an officer-involved shooting in September 2022.

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan determined that Officer Jesse Johnson was "out-of-policy" during the shooting.

On September 24, 2022, 34-year-old Ali Osman was shot and killed by officers near 19th and Glendale avenues after he threw rocks and other items at patrol cars and officers.

After the shooting, an officer told investigators that the rocks were the size of baseballs or bigger. Rocks that were collected from the intersection ranged from 2.9 ounces to 19.8 ounces.

Two officers shot at Osman, but it is unknown if Sullivan intends to take action against the other officer involved.

In 2023, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell cleared officers of criminal wrongdoing and did not charge the officers due in part to the "reasonable likelihood of conviction" at trial.