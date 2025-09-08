Phoenix PD officers involved in shooting near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — A shooting involving Phoenix police officers is under investigation near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The shooting happened on Monday at around 12:30 p.m.

The scene remains active and everyone is urged to avoid the area.

Officials say a "suspect" has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers are injured.

UPDATE: The area remains shut down, a suspect has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There are no injuries to officers. https://t.co/wfStmhenSf — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 8, 2025

ABC15 is working to get more information and will update this story when it becomes available.