Phoenix PD officers involved in shooting near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — A shooting involving Phoenix police officers is under investigation near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
The shooting happened on Monday at around 12:30 p.m.
The scene remains active and everyone is urged to avoid the area.
Officials say a "suspect" has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers are injured.
