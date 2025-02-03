Phoenix PD looking for deadly hit-and-run driver near 36th and Peoria avenues

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the driver of a deadly hit-and-run Monday morning.

At around 6 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 36th and Peoria avenues for a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a woman with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she died. Her name hasn't been released.

The driver of the vehicle drove off after the crash before officers arrived.

A vehicle description hasn't been provided.

An investigation remains underway.