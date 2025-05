PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after skeletal remains were found near 50th Street and Van Buren.

Just before noon on Thursday, officers were called to the area regarding a dead body call.

When they arrived, officers learned that a demolition crew was preparing to demo a nearby older home when skeletal remains were discovered.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the person and the manner of death.

No other details have been provided.