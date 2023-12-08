Phoenix PD: Homicide case clearance rate more than 90% in 2023

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they have had a 92% “clearance rate” so far this year when it comes to homicide cases in the city.

This means more murders are getting solved in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department routinely submits Uniform Crime Reporting data to the FBI.

“We like to boast that we have one of the most impressive homicide clearance rates in the nation,” said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix PD has seen this dramatic increase over the past six years.

A homicide case can be cleared if there is an arrest made or by exceptional means. Clearing by exceptional means requires law enforcement to identify the offender, and gather enough evidence to support an arrest and charge, but encounter a circumstance that prevents apprehension such as the offender’s death.

Police tell ABC15 that in 2017 their homicide case clearance rate stood at nearly 58%, gradually pushing up to above 90% this year.

ABC15 wanted to press them about these numbers — the nationwide clearance rate last year was only around 52%.

They say hard-working detectives, technology and social media, along with implementing new collaborations within the department have helped.

“It’s not just these cases staying with homicide detectives. It’s homicide detectives reaching out to patrol officers, reaching out to other detective bureaus to solicit help, so that again, the number one goal is to find the people responsible,” said Bower.

Police were not able to say how many cleared cases were by arrest or exceptional means.

While still facing staffing and witness cooperation challenges, they are hoping to keep up the rates next year.

Below are some of the data provided by police to ABC15:

