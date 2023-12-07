FBI: Fewer violent crimes being solved nationwide compared to pre-pandemic years

Fewer violent crimes are being solved nationwide compared to before the pandemic, according to a new FBI report.

In Arizona, there are hundreds of unsolved murders still being investigated by police and law enforcement. For the Ferers, it is something they take day by day.

"My mental health and my husband's mental health has suffered greatly. Our kids' mental health has suffered greatly. For the last two and a half years, like that's been our focus is our mental health and trying to get back to a new normal," said Julie Ferer, the mother of Joseph McNally.

McNally was shot and killed in July 2021 just off Interstate 17 near Cactus Road, but the family says police are not any closer to finding the killer.

Ferer has been doing everything she can to keep her son’s homicide case at the forefront.

"The resources that we have, it seems like, are so minimal and the resources that could've been in place should seem so much better,” she said.

There are still hundreds and hundreds of unsolved murder cases on Silent Witness right now, dating back to the 1970s.

Phoenix police say from January to September of this year, their homicide clearance rate has been 92%, but that is still not enough for many of these families.

The family of Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez is still without any answers as to who killed her or what happened to her body. Phoenix police say she went missing June of last year near I-17 and Indian School.

Rodriguez’s brother says it has been hard for the family not knowing what happened.

"I think that's unacceptable; I think we have lack of resources; I think that they need to hire people and if they need to pay more money or if they need more funding, then that's what they need to do,” said Ferer.