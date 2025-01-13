Watch Now
Phoenix Pagan Pride organizing Valley businesses to support Los Angeles amid wildfires

A local non-profit is getting Valley businesses together to send help to Los Angeles and those impacted by the fires.

From now until the end of the month, Phoenix Pagan Pride is leading the charge in taking in donations of food, supplies and clothing.

They are also looking for drivers who could help take all these things to California.

"When it comes to moments like this, it's our responsibility as humans to come together and to try and help each other out," said Chad Pickett, an organizer.

If you would like to drop off donations, you can find the locations here.

