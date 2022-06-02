Phoenix Ofc. Moldovan returns home after being shot in the line of duty

PHOENIX — Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan is heading home after recovering from a gunshot wound.

Moldovan was being treated at a rehabilitation facility where he was staying after being released from a Valley hospital.

On December 12, 2021, Moldovan was shot eight times, including the head, while investigating a suspicious person near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Court documents show that Officer Moldovan responded to the area after reports of a vehicle doing donuts and speeding.

When officers pulled into the lot, they saw a man, later identified by police as 24-year-old Essa Williams, jump the fence into the apartment complex, according to court paperwork.

Officer Moldovan followed Williams and confronted him, asking if he had a weapon. Police say Williams answered "no" before pulling a gun from near his waist and firing at Moldovan.

Phoenix police say now that he is out of the hospital, Officer Moldovan has been taken to another medical facility where he will continue rehabilitation from his injuries.

