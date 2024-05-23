Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego announces run for final term

Gallego took over as the city's mayor in 2019
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego
Posted at 7:46 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 10:46:30-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego will seek a second and final term as mayor.

She announced her run for another term Thursday morning.

“We have accomplished so much over the last five years, from creating good-paying manufacturing jobs that don’t necessarily require a four-year degree to building the infrastructure we need to protect our water supply,” Gallego said. “But there’s so much more to do. I’m asking voters to work with me for four more years to build Phoenix’s future, and continue to create a city that works for everyone.”

During Gallego's tenure, the city has landed huge investments like the TSMC plant in north Phoenix, along with a new headquarters for ASU Health.

She has also launched the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation while leading advancements to make the city cooler during the brutally hot summer months.

Gallego is the second woman to be elected mayor of Phoenix, with the other being Margaret T. Hance.

She served as a city council member prior to being appointed mayor when former mayor Greg Stanton was elected to Congress.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo