Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego announces run for final term

PHOENIX — Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego will seek a second and final term as mayor.

She announced her run for another term Thursday morning.

“We have accomplished so much over the last five years, from creating good-paying manufacturing jobs that don’t necessarily require a four-year degree to building the infrastructure we need to protect our water supply,” Gallego said. “But there’s so much more to do. I’m asking voters to work with me for four more years to build Phoenix’s future, and continue to create a city that works for everyone.”

Today, I'm officially launching my campaign for re-election. Join me as we continue our work building a Phoenix of the future: a sustainable, thriving city where anyone can get ahead.

During Gallego's tenure, the city has landed huge investments like the TSMC plant in north Phoenix, along with a new headquarters for ASU Health.

She has also launched the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation while leading advancements to make the city cooler during the brutally hot summer months.

Gallego is the second woman to be elected mayor of Phoenix, with the other being Margaret T. Hance.

She served as a city council member prior to being appointed mayor when former mayor Greg Stanton was elected to Congress.