Phoenix food bank 10,000 turkeys short of goal ahead of Thanksgiving food distribution

PHOENIX — With just two weeks until Thanksgiving, St. Mary's Food Bank is putting out a call for help: they are 10,000 turkeys short of their goal, putting them far behind their normal donation schedule.

On Wednesday, Jerry Brown, a spokesperson for St. Mary's Food Bank, said holiday food box distribution has already begun in some areas across Arizona, and they're struggling to feed everyone they hope to feed this Thanksgiving.

The food bank is hoping to reach 24,000 Arizona families this year, but they are still about 10,000 turkeys short of their goal.

"Time is short," Brown said. "We're getting nervous."

St. Mary's says they are thousands of turkeys behind what they usually see in years prior.

The need for food assistance is even greater this year amid tough economic times and following the longest-ever federal government shutdown.

How can you help?



Food donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day at St. Mary’s locations in Phoenix (2831 N. 31st Avenue) and Surprise (13050 West Elm Street)

You can also make a cash donation. A $25 donation here will put a turkey on the table for a family.

Annual Albertsons/Safeway Super Saturday Turkey Drive on Saturday, Nov. 22. Food Bank employees and volunteers will be at Albertsons, Safeway, and St. Mary’s locations around the Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day to receive donations.

Holiday distributions from St. Mary's will be held Nov. 24-26 in Phoenix and Surprise.