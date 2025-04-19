Phoenix fire, police, hold first ever joint recruitment event

PHOENIX — Across the country, law enforcement, and first responder agencies continue to face staff shortages. Those challenges also exist here in the Valley.

Keeping numbers up for both Phoenix police and fire is top of mind for both agencies as they hosted their first ever joint recruitment event on Saturday. Attendees watched live demonstrations by both departments from K9 training to live fire response.

For Phoenix police, they continue to be well short of budgeted staff with just over 2,500 sworn officers currently at the department.

“We’re about 600 short when it comes to officers on the street in general," Sergeant John Childress said. "Those are the numbers we’re trying to boost up,”

They're trying to boost up numbers not just by having events like this one, but also by offering sign up incentives such as a $7,500 bonus for new recruits.

Sergeant Childress says this year these efforts are bringing some reason for optimism.

“We just started [an academy] class with 41 individuals, our largest we’ve had in about five years," Childress said. "We are excited about that, we’ve also had an uptick in applications and we are hoping that continues.”

At the fire department, they say recruitment efforts are less about a shortage of fire fighters, and more about trying to keep up with the growth of the Valley.

“The more people we have, the more 911 calls, the more injuries, accidents, problems will be out there," Fire Captain D.J. Lee said. "We need the numbers to keep up to mitigate those problems."

Even with the expensive equipment and demonstrations on display, they all say the reason to join is to make a positive impact.

“A lot of things you hear, is when people call you they’re not having the best day. And I feel like, being there for someone, and giving a helping hand, is something I want to do for my life," David Rosas, who attended the event said.

