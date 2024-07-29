Watch Now
Phoenix FD: Man killed at construction site in Paradise Valley after windows fall from crane

The victim's identity hasn't been released
Construction worker killed at site in Paradise Valley
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — A man is dead after an incident at a construction site in Paradise Valley.

Phoenix firefighters are on the scene working to recover the man's body at a site near Scottsdale Road and McDonald Drive.

Officials say Phoenix and Scottsdale fire crews were called to the site around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a person trapped underneath fallen debris.

Once crews were able to make contact with the man it was determined he was "beyond resuscitative efforts."

An early investigation determined multiple windows had fallen from a crane and onto the employee who was working in the area, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

The Paradise Valley Police Department is investigating.

