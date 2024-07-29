Phoenix FD: Man killed at construction site in Paradise Valley after windows fall from crane

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — A man is dead after an incident at a construction site in Paradise Valley.

Phoenix firefighters are on the scene working to recover the man's body at a site near Scottsdale Road and McDonald Drive.

Officials say Phoenix and Scottsdale fire crews were called to the site around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a person trapped underneath fallen debris.

At the scene where worker was killed while working at a construction site. https://t.co/AFKoW4s7Pa pic.twitter.com/om1u1XEedz — Patrick Hayes (@PHayesReports) July 29, 2024

Once crews were able to make contact with the man it was determined he was "beyond resuscitative efforts."

An early investigation determined multiple windows had fallen from a crane and onto the employee who was working in the area, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

The Paradise Valley Police Department is investigating.

