Phoenix Elementary votes not to renew lease for ASU prep

PHOENIX — Phoenix Elementary School District voted not to renew Arizona State University Prep’s lease, which has been in place since 2009.

Ahead of Thursday’s virtual vote, 11th and 12th graders at ASU Prep in downtown Phoenix lined up along 7th street Thursday in a last-ditch effort to save their school.

”It’s definitely heartbreaking. It’s hard to imagine the accomplishments I would have without this school,” said senior Kiamanee Payne.

Payne and her classmate Utzielly Beltran both have younger siblings who will be impacted by Thursday's vote.

”It’s kind of sad we’ll have to look for other options if she won’t be able to stay here anymore,” said senior Beltran.

Those younger siblings are just a few of the 1,200 students who will have to find another school after next year.

ASU Prep’s lease is set to expire on June 30th, 2026, leaving families with 17 months to figure out a new plan for their student’s education.

The district said they couldn’t reach a “mutually beneficial agreement” with ASU.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

In a lengthy statement to ABC15, the district said the decision was made in part due to factors like the teacher shortage, the increased need for middle school programming and the constraints of school finance.

The district goes on to say they want to use some of this space to develop attainable housing in the community and build green spaces.

PTO President for ASU Prep Mark Vitucci had two of his kids graduate from the school with a 5th grader who will need to find a new place to continue her education.

”She’s honestly really ticked off about the whole thing. She likes her teachers, she loves her friends. She doesn’t want to go. She doesn’t want to start over again,” said Vitucci.

Shortly after the vote, Arizona Rep. Matt Gress, the incoming chairman of the house education committee, sent a letter to the board saying in part, “The lack of a deliberate and thoughtful process in this instance is disappointing, and I urge the Board to reconsider its intent to terminate the lease.”

In a letter to ASU Prep families following Thursday’s vote, ASU VP of Education Outreach Amy McGrath said in part the school is “actively exploring every avenue to continue dialogue with the school district before the lease expires in June 2026.”

Read the full statement from the Phoenix Elementary School District below:

"Phoenix Elementary School District (Phoenix #1) has made the decision not to renew the lease agreement with ASU Preparatory Academy, which was established in 2009. While this partnership has fostered a collaborative relationship over the years, our district must now prioritize the evolving needs of our students, our aging facilities, and the broader community.

As we face challenges, including Arizona’s teacher shortage, the increased need for middle school programming, and the constraints of school finance, we find ourselves needing this space to address the changing landscape of education in our district. The current lease with ASU Prep has been under market value for several years, and we must ensure that any future agreements support the best interests of our students and the programs that serve them.

ASU Prep did present an offer to purchase the property, but after careful review, we determined that this option did not meet the long-term needs of our community. We’ve met with representatives from Arizona State University numerous times over the past year and have not reached a mutually beneficial agreement.

As a proud "B" district, Phoenix #1 is committed to improving educational opportunities and facilities for our students. This includes responding to feedback from our community visioning sessions, where residents expressed a strong desire for enhanced fine and performing arts spaces, as well as expanded resources for students with exceptional needs.

In addition to improving our school facilities, we are planning to develop part of the property separate from the school building. This initiative will invest in our community by creating attainable housing and green spaces that align with the needs and aspirations of our residents.

We remain committed to ensuring that our decisions are driven by what is best for our students and the community. Phoenix #1 looks forward to continuing to serve our students with upgraded resources and educational opportunities that will allow them to thrive.



We understand the impact this decision will have on the 1,200 students, their families, and the dedicated ASU Prep staff, and we want to express our empathy and support during this transition.

We sincerely appreciate the input we’ve received from the ASU Prep community. It is clear that their teachers, learning environment, and the convenient location have made a positive difference.

This decision is not based on finances—it is rooted in our responsibility to prioritize the best interests of our own 5,000 students, their families, and the taxpayers of Phoenix #1. We must focus on providing the most effective use of our district’s resources, including property and facilities, in service of our students.

We placed this item on the consent agenda as soon as it became clear that this was the best course of action. This allows us to provide ASU Prep with 17 months of advance notice, giving them and their families time to plan for the future.

These are the difficult conversations we must have as we confront the challenges of our aging facilities, the current state of education, and the constraints on school funding. The well-being of our students must always come first, and it is with this priority in mind that we made this decision.

We wish ASU Preparatory Academy well as they move forward, and we remain committed to supporting all of our students, families, and staff through these changes."