Phoenix Elementary board president resigns after contentious public meeting

PHOENIX — After weeks of criticism from families and community members, Phoenix Elementary School Board President Jessica Bueno resigned at the Tuesday night board meeting.

According to areport by the Phoenix New Times, Bueno bailed out Randall Denton, who was recently sentenced to a year in prison for child sex crimes, believing he was in contact with a 14-year-old. Denton was the owner of Xanadu Coffee and had ties with Bueno in the past. She bailed him out of jail in 2024 after his arrest and told the Phoenix New Times she was “helping out a friend in need.”

Since the news came out, families have been going to the Phoenix Elementary School board meetings, calling for Bueno to step down.

In the latest board meeting on Tuesday, April 22, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes appeared, saying he was speaking as a taxpayer and parent and not in his official capacity.

“By the way, the first thing I want to say is that smirk, that smugness, the arrogance and the bullying that you’ve displayed as you nod your head, seeming to enjoy the attention…” Fontes said, and then goes on to speak in Spanish.

“You are a public official. You are a public official who would put a slide up on that screen that would say student outcomes don’t change until adult behavior changes. Would you want students sitting here, with that smugness and that arrogance in your face? I doubt it,” he added.

Fontes went on to say the district deserved better.

As more parents spoke out in favor of her stepping down, at the end of the meeting, Bueno said Tuesday night’s meeting was her last, announcing her resignation, effective immediately.

“This decision does not come lightly, but I believe it is necessary in order for the district to prepare for the upcoming school year that includes many transitions,” she said.

Bueno continued by saying she would not be “shamed” for the work and contributions she’s made to the community.

“I apologize to the many people I have, that I may have disappointed with my private decisions,” she added.

Bueno was also facing a recall from voters after the district moved to close down two schools.

You can watch Fontes’ and Bueno’s full comments here.

The Phoenix Elementary School District provided a statement to ABC15:

“Following our April 22nd Governing Board meeting, Jessica Bueno announced her resignation as President of the Phoenix Elementary School District Governing Board, effective immediately.

School board members are elected officials. The district has no authority to remove, discipline, or terminate a board member. Continued membership is subject to the election process or the personal decision of the board member.

We respect Ms. Bueno’s decision to resign. The District remains fully committed to our mission of providing high-quality education and ensuring the success of every student. The important work we are doing on behalf of our students continues without interruption.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is, and will always be, our highest priority. We want to reassure our families, staff, and community members that our focus remains on supporting our schools and delivering exceptional educational experiences for every learner.

We look forward to working with Maricopa County School Superintendent Shelli Boggs during the appointment process to fill the Governing Board vacancy.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to our students, and we will not let this moment distract us from our mission. Our focus will continue to be on fostering a safe, supportive, and academically excellent environment for every child in Phoenix #1.”