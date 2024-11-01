Phoenix College students applaud executive order supporting Hispanic Serving Institutions

PHOENIX, AZ — Supporting Hispanic students in higher education — it’s something the White House is now committing to, with President Joe Biden signing a first-ever executive order to boost funding and programs for Hispanic Serving Institutions, or HSIs.

Arizona students say this will impact them.

A Dia de Los Muertos ofrenda is just one sign of Hispanic culture at Phoenix College, a designated HSI.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to bring some stuff for my oldest brother and one of my friends who passed away recently,” Luis Vences, Phoenix College freshman, said.

An HSI is a nonprofit school with Hispanic students making up at least 25% of enrollment. They offer academic support and financial assistance to help students reach graduation.

“Getting that funding makes things a lot easier. Plus, it makes things a lot fairer. Now things are a little bit more even, now we're on equal footing,” Luis Duque, Phoenix College junior, said.

All 10 of the schools in the Maricopa County Community College District, which Phoenix College is a part of, are designated as Hispanic Serving Institutions. It’s why MCCCD is applauding the action from the White House.

“It’s a huge milestone,” Donna Lopez Martinez, MCCCD Student Services Director, said. “It's just a win to ensure that our students are number one, have access. Number two, maintain retention. And number three, we aim for completion.”

The executive order creates a 21-member board of advisors to the President and pledges to increase funding and federal programs.

“It's great that these things are serving us, especially in these Latino areas and Hispanic areas that have been historically underfunded,” Sergio Moreno, Phoenix College sophomore, said.

It is important to note that when there is a new president, they do have the ability to reverse the actions of executive orders from their predecessors. However, if this sticks around, supports say it will help address gaps in college graduation rates that Hispanic students face.

“I think a lot in our culture, we try to go straight to the workforce. We should pursue second education,” Enrique Saldana, Phoenix College junior, said. “There's a lot of Hispanics in Phoenix, and this is a good institution, and they're not going to see you fail.”

MCCCD says right now many of their HSI-related initiatives are privately funded, and the new initiative from the White House opens the door for them to compete for more federal funds down the line.

They say action like this is needed to address significant gaps in college graduation rates that Hispanic students face.

Yet with a growing number of Hispanic students in the MCCCD, right now 38%, it’s a gap many students intend to close – some even becoming first-generation college students.

“Honestly, it's been a little scary because it's something that I've never experienced, and I don't have kind of that support at home,” Vences said. “But at the same time, it gives me a sense of pride to know that I'm the first one to do it.”