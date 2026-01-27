Phoenix City Council ends Capitol light rail extension project

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted to end the Capitol light rail extension project that would have connected downtown Phoenix to the state Capitol, instead choosing to focus on planning a new west Phoenix corridor along Indian School Road.

The decision comes after months of fierce political opposition from Republican state lawmakers who called the project too expensive. Republican Senate President Warren Petersen argued the $250 million per mile cost serves too few people and costs too much. Petersen also raised concerns about the project's impact on state government operations.

Governor Katie Hobbs supports moving forward with the Capitol extension.

Residents spoke for hours at the meeting, raising concerns both for and against moving forward with the project.

Original story: Phoenix light rail extension faces political roadblocks before crucial city council vote

A nearly 20-year plan to extend Phoenix's light rail from downtown to the State Capitol faces political roadblocks on the day of a crucial city council vote.

The Phoenix City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to move forward with the Capitol Extension project, which has three possible rail alignments. A yes vote would ensure the city meets a spring deadline to apply for federal funding, which would be used in addition to local transportation tax funding, approved by voters.

Councilmember Laura Pastor has been reaching out to constituents about the upcoming vote, emphasizing the importance of public input in the decision-making process. "Where do we want to go? It's up to you," Pastor said in a social media video.

However, Republican state lawmakers are actively working to block the light rail expansion, especially the CapEx project, which would run trains from downtown to the State Capitol Complex.

Petersen noted that the light rail's average daily ridership is one percent of the Valley's population. He also cited concerns about business access, traffic congestion, and public safety issues, claiming light rail "attracts and draws crime."

Republican state legislators have introduced bills aimed at stopping the project. One Senate bill would bar construction within several blocks of the State Capitol.

If the bill became law, it could prevent the three proposed rail alignment options from being built. Another bill, sponsored by Arizona Senate Majority Leader John Kavanagh, would involve studying alternative transit options.

"We have autonomous electric buses, autonomous electric cars, which could be purchased far cheaper than laying and buying light rail trains," Kavanagh said.

Last month, the city's transportation subcommittee recommended re-evaluating the westward expansion plans after reviewing the legislators' opposition.

Governor Katie Hobbs' office also weighed in, with her budget director writing to Phoenix City Council members urging them not to fear "prohibitive" state legislation. The letter noted the CapEx would likely generate a $4 billion economic impact, create thousands of jobs, and support affordable housing development.

