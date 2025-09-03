Phoenix Children's wants you to 'Step Up. Stop Cancer.'

PHOENIX — In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, once again this year, The Phoenix Children's Foundation is asking you to "Step Up. Stop Cancer."

You are asked to donate, with the money going towards helping patients being treated at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

The Foundation says that between now and the end of the month, your donation gets doubled, thanks to Credit Unions for Kids, which will match up to $100,000 in donations.

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti followed up with Isabella Melgarejo. Nick spoke with "Isa" last year, shortly before she finished treatment for a pediatric cancer known as "Rhabdomyosarcoma."

Like most 6-year-olds, Isa was pumped to start kindergarten this year, but Isa isn't like most 6-year-olds!

This will be her first time in school, unable to attend before because she's been battling cancer for roughly half her life.

Her mom, Amanda Lopez, has been there every step of the way.

"Seeing how far Isa has come...I think about everything from the beginning, and it all flashes back," says Amanda.

Isa going to kindergarten is something Amanda never took for granted.

"It's really hard to see your child in the hospital when they're just lying there," said Amanda back in a 2024 interview. "And they're asking you and you just have to kind of say, 'things are going to get better,' and you have to tell yourself that in order to tell your child that."

Now, Isa is in remission and still gets check-ups every three months, but does not have any more overnight stays planned! She's a lot more mobile, her hair has grown back, and her zest for life is even stronger than it was before!

"We are living every day like it's our last," says Amanda.

To learn more about Phoenix Children's "Step Up. Stop Cancer." drive, click here.