PHOENIX — A man died Friday night after being hit by the driver of a pick-up truck while crossing 27th Avenue near Camelback Road.

Police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. while the man was crossing the street.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup showed signs of impairment, according to police. They were processed for DUI and later released.

The investigation continues as authorities process evidence.