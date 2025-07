SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A fatal crash has shut down southbound Scottsdale Road on Saturday morning.

According to Scottsdale Police, a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash near Scottsdale Road and Fanfol Drive.

Officers say the crash is under investigation, and southbound Scottsdale Road will be closed at Mountain View for several hours.

Drivers are being advised to use Hayden Road as an alternate route.