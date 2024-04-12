PD: Good Samaritans saved officer's life after being attacked

PHOENIX, AZ — In a press conference discussing recent attacks on Phoenix police officers, officials said that the actions of two Good Samaritans saved an officer's life.

On April 7, while escorting a man who was allegedly trespassing out of a gas station, the man pulled out a knife and attacked the officer.

Officials said that employees at the gas station rushed to the officer's aide and fought the man, being able to subdue him until other officers arrived.

On Thursday, police said that the actions of those employees saved the injured officer's life. The officer is still being treated at the hospital.

"There was a several-minute engagement with the suspect by two of our citizen heroes out there," said Lieutenant James Hester with the department's Violence Crimes Bureau. "They did an outstanding job. We're very grateful for everything they did. They saved our officer's life."

Phoenix police say those Good Samaritans are Jameel Kelewood and Luis Ozuna.

"As soon as the officer got struck it pissed me off. So, I wanted to take him down,” Kelewood said. "He harmed an officer who was trying to do his job. Trying to go back to his family."

ABC15 spoke with Kelewood as he was being awarded a lifesaving medal and plaque at LionHeart Security Services Thursday evening.

“It makes me feel good, you know, somebody's able to go back home,” Kelewood said.

During the press conference, police also released new video from March 30, when an officer was shot multiple times after he attempted to intervene in an armed robbery in progress.

That officer has since been released from the hospital and three people have been arrested in connection to that shooting.

Thursday's full press conference can be watched below.