Police officer stabbed during overnight call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A police officer is recovering after he was stabbed while responding to a call in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Bell Road for a report of trespassing.

When officers arrived, one of them got into an altercation with the suspect, and he was stabbed during the fight.

That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with a serious injury. That injury is not believed to be life-threatening, however.

The suspect is in custody, according to police. That person has also not been identified.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the stabbing.

This is the second weekend in a row that a Phoenix police officer has been hurt.

Last weekend, an off-duty officer was shot four times when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery in progress.

He has since been released from the hospital, and three people have been arrested in connection to that shooting.