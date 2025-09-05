Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parents, community members discuss safety in first board meeting after fatal stabbing of PXU student

On Thursday, the Phoenix Union High School District held the first public board meeting since the fatal stabbing of a student at Maryvale High School.
Posted

PHOENIX — On Thursday, the Phoenix Union High School District held the first public board meeting since the fatal stabbing of a student at Maryvale High School.

Police said a student, wielding a pocketknife, stabbed and killed 16-year-old Michael Montoya in August.

Witness statements said Montoya was believed to have robbed the other student of a firearm the day before.

The school had weapon detection systems in place and officers on campus.

Those in attendance discussed the need for more behavioral and mental health resources as a part of preventing violence in schools.

