Parents, community members discuss safety in first board meeting after fatal stabbing of PXU student

PHOENIX — On Thursday, the Phoenix Union High School District held the first public board meeting since the fatal stabbing of a student at Maryvale High School.

Police said a student, wielding a pocketknife, stabbed and killed 16-year-old Michael Montoya in August.

Witness statements said Montoya was believed to have robbed the other student of a firearm the day before.

The school had weapon detection systems in place and officers on campus.

Those in attendance discussed the need for more behavioral and mental health resources as a part of preventing violence in schools.

