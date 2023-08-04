Parents call for return of Cesar Chavez Principal as governing board discusses field trip guidelines

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union Governing Board held a meeting Thursday, weeks after a Cesar Chavez football player drowned at Show Low Lake.

Parents showed up to speak with the board.

Many were upset with the leadership changes — specifically the high school principal, Robert Grant, being placed on leave.

“This whole last month has just been a nightmare for our family and our community,” said Crystal Sosa.

Parents and community members stepped up to the mic Thursday.

“I do think that this needs to be investigated fully,” said community member Renee Dominguez.

But many are now calling for Principal Grant’s return.

“I understand protocol and we are in favor of restating Mr. Grant,” said Lisa Doromal.

“I’m hoping the board realizes that taking a proven leader out of his position is no way to fix the current situation,” said Nikki Black.

Grant, along with the school's Athletic Director, were put on leave following the tragic death of football player, Christopher Hampton.

Last week, all of the coaches on that trip were placed on administrative leave.

“They are much more than just a coach,” said one community member, who asked the board to take that into consideration when considering next steps for those coaches.

“They are losing so much, and now we are losing the head that kept us all together,” said Sosa.

Parents and others said they are devastated by the tragedy, but just days before the school year starts, they are calling for the return of their principal.

“We want him back as soon as possible,” said Sosa

Behind closed doors, the board held a special meeting. One of the topics was legal advice, specifically regarding field trip guidelines.

“The young man was my son's wrestling teammate, so it hit us really close to home,” said Sosa. “I think anything is great as long as we are following procedures and protocol.”

ABC15 wanted to ask Superintendent Thea Andrade questions but before the meeting adjourned, she left.

The board president, Naketa Ross, quickly followed.

ABC15 did put in a request to speak with the superintendent. As of now the district only said they will send updates through statements.