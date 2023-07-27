Leadership changes announced at Cesar Chavez High School

PHOENIX — Leadership changes have been announced at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen just nine days after a student drowned while at a football camp in Show Low.

This is also happening less than two weeks before the school year begins.

In a message posted online by the high school, Principal Robert Grant is being replaced with Shakira Simmons, who is currently the Phoenix Union High School District’s principal coach.

The school’s assistant principal for student connectedness is also being replaced by another district personnel, Dr. Samantha Middagh, who currently serves as the district’s administrator in residence.

The message also stated parents who have questions regarding educational or athletic needs should reach out to the respective announced leaders.

Looking at the high school’s website, there isn’t a specific position listed as “assistant principal for student connectedness.” However, the only athletics administrator listed at Cesar Chavez High is the assistant principal of opportunities.

While the changes remain unclear, the shakeups are happening after the death of a football player. On July 17, 15-year-old Christopher Hampton was found dead after drowning at Show Low Lake. The high school football player was there with his team for the school’s football camp.

Crystal Sosa, a mother of a student who also knew Hampton and his family, said she’s upset that changes are happening so close to school and that they aren’t getting answers.

“This is hitting me really hard. I'm really emotional because this is not how I wanted his senior year,” she said of her son. “I will always be an advocate for my community and my school, but this breaks my heart. We lose Chris, we're losing coaches and now our principal, the one that's keeping this together, I'm very upset.”

It is unclear if any coaches are no longer with the school from the incident. Phoenix Union High School District officials tell ABC15 both principals and the head football coach are on "administrative leave."

PXU released the following statement:

This matter is currently under investigation. The Phoenix Union High School District does not comment on personnel-related cases.

The district continues to investigate the events that took place before, during, and immediately following the summer football camp that Cesar Chavez High School attended. It is protocol during such investigations to make immediate personnel changes. These changes are in place while staff are on administrative leave. The social and emotional well-being of our students, staff, and families continues to be the highest priority during this difficult time.