Organization teaches teens about relationships, red flags that could become dangerous

Mental health advocates are working to give teenagers something many have never been formally taught: the tools to recognize the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships before those relationships become dangerous.

Kaity’s Way, an Arizona nonprofit founded after the death of 17-year-old Kaitlyn “Kaity” Sudberry, provides free workshops to schools, youth groups, and community organizations across the state. The program teaches students about boundaries, consent, respect, and the early red flags of dating abuse. Advocates say the goal is simple: equip young people with knowledge that helps keep them safe.

This group focuses on bringing awareness and education to Arizona teens and their adult allies about healthy relationships and teen dating violence.

The first program of its kind in Arizona, Kaity’s Way was founded in 2008 by Bobbi and Ric Sudberry in response to the tragic loss of their daughter, Kaitlyn (Kaity) Marie Sudberry.

It has remained a mission to honor Kaity and to help create a world where other families wouldn’t suffer the same loss.

Many teens don’t realize they’re in an unhealthy relationship until someone points out the warning signs. Kaity’s Way uses a research-supported model that introduces the ten signs of a healthy relationship and the ten signs of an unhealthy one, giving students clear examples of behaviors that build trust versus behaviors that create harm.

The workshops also address digital red flags such as excessive messaging, online monitoring, controlling behavior through apps, and pressure on social media—issues experts say are increasingly common for today’s teens.

The presentations are offered at no cost anywhere in Arizona, and the organization can tailor sessions for students, parents, educators, or any group working with young people. Advocates hope these tools help teens identify problems long before a situation becomes unsafe.

Since 2008, Kaity’s Way has reached more than 100,000 people and continues to grow.

In 2022, Kaity’s Way transitioned from a stand-alone organization to an integral program of New Life Center.

To learn more, visit their website.