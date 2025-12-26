Maricopa County hosts veteran hiring event in the West Valley

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Veterans looking for their next career move have an opportunity to connect directly with employers.

Maricopa County is hosting a hiring event for veterans in the West Valley on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s happening at the Wigwam Golf Club, located at 451 N. Old Litchfield Rd. in Litchfield Park.

Organizers say the event is designed to help veterans explore new career paths and network with industry professionals. This event also offers ways to help veterans land a first job after service or make a fresh start in a new field.

Employers on-site are hiring for positions across a wide range of industries, including:



Healthcare

Transportation and logistics

Education

Construction

Technology and manufacturing

Customer service

Financial services

Hospitality

Government and semiconductor-related jobs



Veterans are encouraged to bring resumes and be ready to connect with recruiters who are actively hiring.

The event is hosted through ARIZONA@WORK and Maricopa County.

For more information, including a full list of participating industries, find event details through ARIZONA@WORK.

Veterans and employers with questions can contact the event organizer, Adrian Donnahoe, at 623-694-1458 or send an email to adrianasu576@gmail.com.