One year after deadly crash, victims' family warns of the cost of drunk driving

One year later, and Heather Hassan still remembers how excited her sister, Dawn, was to celebrate her anniversary with her husband, Tom.

“They decided to celebrate it on the 30th instead of the 31st because the 31st is New Year's Eve — so many crazy drunk drivers so they were trying to be a little bit proactive,” Hassan said.

Tragedy struck soon after 7 p.m., when a drunk driver crashed into the Uber driving Dawn and her husband. Dawn didn’t survive. ()

“There’s not a day that goes by we don’t talk about her, such a rockstar in our lives. The glue that held our family together. It’s been rough on all of us,” Hassan told ABC15. “It’s so hard to wrap your brain around that somebody you love so much was just taken in an instant and you’re never going to see them again, never going to be able to talk to them, tell them you love them, anything. Just gone.”

A 48-year-old man was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and aggravated DUI among other charges.

A U.S. Department of Transportation report found that Arizona is one of the worst states when it comes to drunk drivers. The National Safety Council estimates 375 people in the U.S. could die in traffic crashes this year during the New Year’s holiday. In the most recent data from 2021, 40% of New Year’s holiday crashes involved a drunk driver.

“Just don't get behind the wheel of a car,” Hassan said. “If you’re going to drink, download a rideshare app, it’s so simple and easy. Or have a friend drive you, or stay in and drink if that’s what you’re going to do. Just don’t get out on the road.”

Locally, the law firm of Feller & Wendt is partnering with Uber to offer $25 credits in Phoenix and the East Valley, up to $5,000, to be used between 7 p.m. December 31, 2023 and 4 a.m. January 1, 2024. Valley Metro is also offering free rides New Year's Eve starting at 7 p.m. through 2 a.m. Monday.

