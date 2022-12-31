One dead after crash, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

SCOTTSDALE — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash Friday night near Hayden and Cactus roads.

One vehicle had three people — a 56-year-old man, 60-year-old man and 58-year-old woman— inside. All three were taken to the hospital. The 58-year-old woman did not survive her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle — a 48-year-old man — had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was allegedly driving the wrong way leading up to the crash.

"This incident is another reminder of the harmful impact an impaired driver can have on other people," said Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin in a release. "Driving impaired is 100% preventable. Pre-arrange a rideshare option, designate a sober driver or take a taxi."

Hayden Road, between Cactus Road and Sweetwater Avenue, is closed while the crash is investigated.