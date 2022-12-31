Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One dead after crash, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

Screen Shot 2022-12-30 at 8.52.20 PM.png
AIR15
Screen Shot 2022-12-30 at 8.52.20 PM.png
Posted at 9:00 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 23:31:19-05

SCOTTSDALE — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash Friday night near Hayden and Cactus roads.

One vehicle had three people — a 56-year-old man, 60-year-old man and 58-year-old woman— inside. All three were taken to the hospital. The 58-year-old woman did not survive her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle — a 48-year-old man — had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was allegedly driving the wrong way leading up to the crash.

"This incident is another reminder of the harmful impact an impaired driver can have on other people," said Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin in a release. "Driving impaired is 100% preventable. Pre-arrange a rideshare option, designate a sober driver or take a taxi."

Hayden Road, between Cactus Road and Sweetwater Avenue, is closed while the crash is investigated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!